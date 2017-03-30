Company wants your baby in high heels before she's walking

The company says its crib shoes are only photo props. Getty photo

A company selling pumps for infants is getting a lot of attention.

Pee Wee Pumps based out of Greensburg, Pa., sells high heel infant crib shoes for babies zero to 6-months-old.

Let Clothes Be Clothes, a UK group against gendered marketing of children’s clothes, posted about Pee Wee Pumps on Facebook earlier this month. The post attracted more than 100 comments, many saying the shoes sexualize children.

The “heels” are flexible, soft shoes that “will form to your daughter’s foot” and the adjustable strap helps keep the shoes in place, according to the website.

"You put too much thought into it and yes it's going to become an issue, but truly in the grand scheme of things, when it all boils down to it, it's just a photo prop," founder Michele Holbrook told TODAY.

