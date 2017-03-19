Dublin celebrate St. Patrick's Day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
DUI checkpoint on I-16 in Twiggs
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
TK McClendon signs football scholarship
-
Strongest men, women compete for title
-
Veteran reviving old hotel for homeless vets
-
4080 Broadway
-
Cheryl White's friends reflect on 1975 murder
-
St. Patrick's Day Parade
-
Taylor parents challenge Gary Gibson's firing
-
DUI checkpoint active on I-16 in Twiggs
More Stories
-
Crews put out fire at vacant building in south MaconMar 19, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
-
Thousands shamrockin' in Dublin for St. Patrick's ParadeMar 18, 2017, 6:37 p.m.
-
Central Georgia's strongest lift the bar at annual…Mar 18, 2017, 6:50 p.m.