MACON - Crews are putting the final touches on the course for the annual Macon Mud Run.

“You’ll be crawling through the mud, diving through the mud, sticking in the mud,” Christy Zbylut said. “We’ve got stair cases, hills, slides, and a giant pond crossing.”



Zbylut organizes the race every year. She says all of that may be muddy fun, but the money this event raises helps at risk teens, and teen moms who live at the Hephzibah Children's Home.



“For over 100 years this ministry is something that's been active in the Middle Georgia area,” Zbylut said. “Every dollar that’s raised from the Macon Mud Run is poured directly back into supporting their daily needs.”



Hephzibah offers children who are homeless, orphaned, abused or neglected a place to live.



“If we can be a program that welcomes those teens in and is able to engage them physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually in an environment that’s safe that’s going to help them receive education and help them grow social skills, that’s why we’re here,” Zbylut said.

