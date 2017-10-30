WMAZ
Fake mannequin shocks unsuspecting College Football Hall of Fame visitors

The hall is getting ready for Halloween.

Tim Darnell , WXIA 10:31 AM. EDT October 30, 2017

The College Football Hall of Fame got into the spirit of Halloween, scaring some unsuspecting fans as they entered the downtown Atlanta attraction.

But one Deshaun Watson-jersey clad visitor didn’t just get scared by a fake mannequin, she got some revenge as well.

The hall hosted its annual Haunted Hall of Fame over the last couple of weekends, complete with a Field of Screams and a spooky scavenger hunt, complete with candy cauldrons, while touring the hall’s haunted hallways.

The College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience is a 94,256-square-foot attraction, next to the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


