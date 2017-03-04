Finding cheaper prom dress options

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Team coverage: Second arrest made in Grinstead case
-
Grinstead's sister speaks on investigation
-
Raw video: secene of double fatal bar shooting
-
Hudson Statement
-
Bo Dukes leaving
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
2 killed in shooting inside Jus One More in Warner Robins
-
1 KSU student killed, 3 injured in I-75 crash
-
Man found dead inside Milledgeville apartment
-
Perry man tackles gun violence with gun drop-off
More Stories
-
Four men rob north Macon computer store at gunpointMar. 4, 2017, 1:33 a.m.
-
High school students with disabilities find their…Mar. 4, 2017, 6:43 p.m.
-
Bulldog Boutique offers cheaper options for prom dressesMar. 4, 2017, 6:50 p.m.