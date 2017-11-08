We get it. We've been there.

You're out driving and you feel like ice cream. The closest place is a McDonalds, so you pull into the drive-thru and place your order, only to be told, "Sorry, our ice cream machine is down."

It's a first-world problem, sure, but it's still a bigger headache than the ice cream headache the cone might have given you.

A new app is hoping to prevent such disappointments. The makers of the Ice Check app says it will tell you if your local McDonalds' ice cream machine is up or down.

"Finally, a way to find WORKING McDonald’s ice cream machines — right from your phone! Ice Check will tell you if the machines are UP or DOWN in real-time, using crowd-sourced info and input from participating locations. As seen on NBC, Playboy, FoodBeast, Cooking Panda, and DC Inno! No login required. Just let the GPS locator lead you to the nearest cone, sundae, milkshake, or McFlurry! Also: bookmark your faves, share your find on social media, and “flip the switch” to update the app for fellow Ice Checkers."

The free app is available for Apple phones only. Sorry, Droid phone users.

© 2017 WTSP-TV