Can you make Big Mac Sauce at home?

So you didn't get one of the 10,000 bottles of McDonald's signature Big Mac Sauce that they were giving away on Thursday, but you still want that taste at home.

Not to worry -- there's actually a video that shows you the making of the classic "Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed bun," that you can make at home.

And to you nay-sayers, no, Big Mac Sauce is definitely not Thousand Island salad dressing. If you taste the two side-by-side, you'll very quickly taste the difference between the two.

In a YouTube video, Chef Dan Coudreaut, Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Innovation for McDonald's since 2004, shows just how the chain's signature sandwich is put together.

Now, is it the whole recipe for the Big Mac sauce? Not quite. Chef Dan doesn't give away the proportions, and I'm sure he leaves out a few ingredients in the video.

Several copycat recipe sites include sweet pickle relish, which is conveniently left out of the video -- but then again, half the fun can be in trying out different recipe ideas. Good luck!

