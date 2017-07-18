Chick-fil-A debuts family-style dinners in three cities

Courtesy Chic-fil-A

In love with Chick-fil-a and have a whole crew to feed? You can test out family-style dinners from the chicken chain in three cities on Monday.

The meals start at $29 and feature two new sides—mac and cheese and bacon baked beans— alongside current menu favorites like the fruit cup, salad and the superfood side.

Customers can pick up to two sides and choose between 12 chicken strips, 30 chicken nuggets or four chicken breasts (either grilled or fried) for their entree. Eight mini rolls are also included.

Photos | Inside the Chick-fil-A test kitchen

There is growing demand for take-out options, and 36 percent of Chick-fil-A customers take their dinners to go, said Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A.

“Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of family-style meals, down to the cutlery caddy that features five unique conversation starter questions to help customers connect over mealtime,” said Abercrombie in a statement.

The test meals will be served in Phoenix, San Antonio and Greensboro, N.C., until November 18. Customer feedback in those cities will determine whether Chick-fil-a offers the family-style options nationwide.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM