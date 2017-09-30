Chick-fil-A discontinues their chicken salad sandwich, but you can make it at home

Chick-fil-A's Chicken Salad Sandwich flies off the menu after September 30, but you can make it at home. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - For those of you who are fans of Chick-fil-A's chicken salad sandwiches, we've got some bad news. Saturday, September 30, is the last day that you'll be able to purchase it from the Atlanta-based chicken giant.

Chick-fil-A announced over the summer that they were pulling their chicken salad off of the menu.

But for those die-hards, fear not -- the powers that be at Chick-fil-A have actually released the recipe so that you can fix their version of the chicken salad at home.

Source: Chick-Fil-A

Ingredients

4 Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts (original or grilled), cooled & cut into 1" cubes

2.5 oz. celery (approximately 1.5 full stalks, washed, trimmed & cut into 1" pieces)

1/3 cup of sweet pickle relish

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

2 hard-boiled eggs (cooled & peeled)

Directions

Using a food processor, mix chicken, celery, mayonnaise, and relish on low/medium for 5 seconds.

Begin adding eggs 1 at a time and continue processing for up to 10 additional seconds or until salad is chopped to desired consistency. (Total food processing time needed is 10-15 seconds.)

Servings: 3 cups

The chicken salad sandwich has been served in Chick-fil-A restaurants since the chain opened in 1967.

© 2017 WXIA-TV