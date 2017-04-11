Maryland couple finds live scorpion in bag of spinach

Just days after two people in Miami discovered a dead bat in a package of salad greens, a Maryland couple said they found an unexpected surprise in a bag of fresh spinach. But this time, it was alive. Getty photo (Photo: PETER PARKS, This content is subject to copyright.)

Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula found a live scorpion when he opened a bag of pre-packaged spinach that he had purchased from a Giant food store on Friday, according to WJLA. Photos provided to WJLA show a small scorpion trapped in a water bottle.

Jerripothula called Giant and attempted to get the store to stop selling the product, but he said they refused. Giant issued a statement to WJLA saying they are following up with their supplier and working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The Miami bat incident involved Fresh Express bagged salad, prompting the company to recall some of it Organic Marketside Spring Mix, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Authorities say the bat was sent to a CDC rabies lab for testing.

“The deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies,” the statement indicated.

