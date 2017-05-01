McDonald's releases a 'uselessly useful' french fry utensil

Keep your hands clean at McDonald's by using the new frork. McDonald's photo

The days of getting your fingers dirty while sopping up toppings with fries are over.

McDonald’s unveiled a “uselessly useful” utensil called a “frork” Monday in a hilarious infomercial hosted by McDonald’s Chef Mike and pitchman Anthony Sullivan. The frork is essentially a fork, but with french fries.

The frork was released as part of the rollout of McDonald’s new Signature Crafted Recipe Sandwiches.

As Sullivan notes in the infomercial, the frork was developed to ensure customers can scoop up any toppings that fall out of McDonald’s new pico guacamole, sweet BBQ bacon and maple bacon dijon sandwiches.



“When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping,” Sullivan says in the infomercial. “This is a real problem. Wait, sorry is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news we solved it anyway.”

Sullivan notes that the “flavor-focused” frork allows people to ‘Pico’p the Pico guacamole” that inevitably falls out of the sandwich, and save every last bit of the maple bacon.

“The frork is ludicrous-ly easy to use,” Sullivan says, noting that it can be used by those who are right handed and left handed, and even works in the dark.

The frork will be available while supplies last at participating restaurants on May 5 with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich.

Because McDonald's says an infomercial wouldn’t be a true infomercial without a toll-free number, the fast-food chain also included a phone number where the first 100 callers will receive a frork and the first 5,000 will recipe a coupon for a Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich: 1-844-McD-FRORK.

Cue the first-world problem memes.

