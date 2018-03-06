Oreo is giving away free candy bars for National Oreo Day

(Photo: Oreo)

Tuesday is National Oreo Day, so what better what to celebrate than a free Oreo candy bar?

To claim your free Oreo bar, all you have to do is go to the company’s website and fill out a form that includes your mailing address. Later this month, Oreo will send you a coupon if you’re eligible for a free Oreo bar.

Sounds simple, right? There’s just one catch. Oreo said they will only give the coupon to the first million (yes, million) people who complete the form.

Click here to fill out the form and register for a free Oreo bar

The candy bar is a combination of Oreo cookie pieces and vanilla cream filling encased in Milka European chocolate candy. They were previously a limited holiday release in 2016 before becoming a permanent offering last year.

