13WMAZ Recipes from the Heart: Flo's Mac & Cheese; Recipe's wanted for cookbook

13WMAZ's Suzanne Lawler is making her away around Central Georgia and she's gathering up recipes.

Her first stop was Warner Robins where she visited Florence Matthis who revealed her family's secret macaroni and cheese.

We were live from Flo's home Friday morning where she talked about the love - and tons of cheese in - in her special dish.

We've already received calls to the newsroom from people wanting the recipe.

Well here it is --- but first, there's a catch.

Suzanne wants your best recipe!

13WMAZ is in the process of compiling a cookbook - Recipes from the Heart - and you can be part of this legacy.

Send your recipes to eyewitnessnews@13wmaz.com, or mail to 13WMAZ-TV, 1314 Gray Highway, Macon, GA 31211 (Please write 'Recipes from the Heart' on the envelope.)

OK, here's Flo's Mac & Cheese:

24 ounces of noodles

1/4 tsp of pepper

1 tsp salt

41/2 cup of milk

1 can of condensed milk

1/4 cup of flour

2 tablespoons of butter

2 heaping tablespoons of sour cream

1 egg

CHEESE

1 cup pepper jack, 1 cup parmesan, 1/2 cup Monterey jack, 16 ounces extra sharp cheddar, 8 ounces sharp cheddar for the top.

Preheat oven to 350

Cook noodles halfway (they will finish cooking when baked)

Add milk, flour, egg, salt and pepper to pot and boil on stove top

Cook on medium heat stirring until it thickens.

Add cheese to the mixture (except the 8 ounces cheddar for the top)

Cook until it becomes thick and creamy

Pour 1/3 and the mixture to the bottom of a baking dish

Add noodle to baking dish

Pour the rest of the mixture over the top and stir

Add the 8 ounces of cheddar to the top

Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes until golden

© 2017 WMAZ-TV