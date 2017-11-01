Samuel Adams producing $199 beer that's illegal in 12 states - including Georgia

Samuel Adams Utopias craft beer (Photo: WXIA)

Samuel Adams Brewery has produced a limited edition barrel-aged beer that is actually illegal in 12 states -- including Georgia -- thanks to its high alcohol content.

At $199 a bottle, and a limited run of only 13,000 bottles, who knows how many folks would want the beer to begin with.

Samuel Adams Utopias will be released in stores across the country -- with the exception of the 12 states where its 28 percent alcohol content make it illegal -- in early November.

The brew is available everywhere except Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont or Washington. State liquor laws in those states prohibit beers with alcohol content that high from being sold there.

According to folks at Samuel Adams Brewery in Boston, the limited edition craft beer is "reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness."

