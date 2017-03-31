Sorry McDonald's, Wendy's Twitter account is winning the war on beef

Thursday, McDonald’s announced it will start using fresh beef in its Quarter Pounder and Wendy's Twitter account collectively said: Get off my lawn!
The fresh-never-frozen chain replied to McDonald’s saying: “So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants?”
Today we've announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef. pic.twitter.com/Bdf99ALlxw
.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.
@realJoshAbraham @McDonalds We'll stick to our fresh beef. They can have those ice chips they're serving.
@vidagene @McDonalds We didn't come to play, we came to win.
@ameliardavies Out here trying to melt these frozen fools
@Wendys @McDonalds Wendy's is spittin fire yooo
@MrSaturnTweets @McDonalds Someone ordered a smackdown, and we Super Sized it
This isn't the first time Wendy's had mad Twitter game. In fact, the chain's unapologetic Twitter responses are somewhat legendary.
if you're having a bad day today, just remember that you didn't get dragged by a fast food company on twitter
