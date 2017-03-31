WMAZ
Close

Sorry McDonald's, Wendy's Twitter account is winning the war on beef

Ashley May, USA Today , KHOU 4:27 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

Thursday, McDonald’s announced it will start using fresh beef in its Quarter Pounder and Wendy's Twitter account collectively said: Get off my lawn!

The fresh-never-frozen chain replied to McDonald’s saying: “So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants?”

McDonald's   @McDonalds

Today we've announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef. pic.twitter.com/Bdf99ALlxw

Wendy's  @Wendys

.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.

11:00 AM - 30 Mar 2017

@realJoshAbraham @McDonalds We'll stick to our fresh beef. They can have those ice chips they're serving.

11:06 AM - 30 Mar 2017

@vidagene @McDonalds We didn't come to play, we came to win.

2:07 PM - 30 Mar 2017

@ameliardavies Out here trying to melt these frozen fools

6:11 PM - 30 Mar 2017
High Noon Hanzo @MrSaturnTweets

@Wendys @McDonalds Wendy's is spittin fire yooo

Wendy's  @Wendys

@MrSaturnTweets @McDonalds Someone ordered a smackdown, and we Super Sized it

5:03 PM - 30 Mar 2017
 33,885 Retweets

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories