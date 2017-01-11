Taco Bell to sell tacos with shells made of fried chicken

Taco Bell hasn't been afraid of pushing the bottomless envelope of daring dishes but this time, things are getting a tad extreme.

On Jan. 26, the brand will launch the Naked Chicken Chalupa nationwide, according to USA Today's For The Win.

In other words, you can soon get your hands on a taco with a fried-chicken shell.

According to a news release, it's "the first taco shell made entirely of marinated, all-white crispy chicken." The chicken is apparently seasoned with "bold Mexican spices" and the taco is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and an avocado ranch sauce.

But wait, there's more.

For The Win also reports that Taco Bell is working on fried chicken chips. They're essentially triangular chicken nuggets that will be served with "Lava Sauce" for dipping.

Taco Bell teases a hungry nation with spicy lava chicken chips https://t.co/PokIfRTqoc pic.twitter.com/d71i8PknSx — Mashable (@mashable) January 3, 2017

