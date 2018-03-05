WMAZ
This is what Brooklyn BBQ looks like and the internet is laughing at it

KHOU.com Staff & USA TODAY , KHOU 4:36 PM. EST March 05, 2018

There a few easier ways to unite entire BBQ-eating regions in uproar than to suggest the Northeast produces superior barbecue to Texas, Kansas City or Memphis.

When Vice's food vertical, Munchies, did just that on Sunday along with the saddest photo ever of Brooklyn barbecue, the barbecue-loving world directed relentless roasting at the Munchies Twitter account.

The sports world also joined in.

The Memphis Grizzlies' Twitter account caught word of the infamous tweet and fired off the perfect response. It was time to get the authorities involved.

The Grizzlies alerted the Memphis Police Department to look into this crime against barbecue. The department was on the case.

Someone from our #MemphisInMay Division will look further into this!

Let this be a lesson to never claim that Brooklyn BBQ is taking over the barbecue world. It won't end well:

 

 

 

