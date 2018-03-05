This is what Brooklyn BBQ looks like and the internet is laughing at it

(Photo: Twitter)

There a few easier ways to unite entire BBQ-eating regions in uproar than to suggest the Northeast produces superior barbecue to Texas, Kansas City or Memphis.

When Vice's food vertical, Munchies, did just that on Sunday along with the saddest photo ever of Brooklyn barbecue, the barbecue-loving world directed relentless roasting at the Munchies Twitter account.

Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world? https://t.co/aiemJpWxZw pic.twitter.com/dGPyQ7X912 — MUNCHIES (@munchies) March 4, 2018

The sports world also joined in.

The Memphis Grizzlies' Twitter account caught word of the infamous tweet and fired off the perfect response. It was time to get the authorities involved.

The Grizzlies alerted the Memphis Police Department to look into this crime against barbecue. The department was on the case.

Someone from our #MemphisInMay Division will look further into this!

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 4, 2018

Let this be a lesson to never claim that Brooklyn BBQ is taking over the barbecue world. It won't end well:

This is what a BBQ plate should look like. pic.twitter.com/Hk71rXTGck — George Merritt (@gsm1060) March 4, 2018

And here are the shoes of said individual who cooked the food pic.twitter.com/KosgrUeUjT — M’BakuChallenge Judge (@clifftothemound) March 4, 2018

