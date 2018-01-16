WMAZ
You can be paid to be a chicken nugget taster

WKYC 9:48 PM. EST January 16, 2018

Some people have cooler resumes than others.

But how many people get to list themselves as a "Chicken Nugget Connoisseur"?

Yes, really.

B&M is looking for someone to be their chicken nugget taste tester. 

According to the U.K. brand's website, the preferred experience includes:

  • Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself 
  • Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake
  • That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself
  • Going to an event or party because there is free food
  • You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life
  • You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

Think you fill these requirements? Apply here.

