You can get a Margarita for $1 at Applebees, this is not a drill

This is not a drill.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas as part of their month-long national celebration of Applebee's Neighborhood Appreciation Month. It's seriously just $1 – 100 pennies, that's all.

Served on the rocks, these $1 margaritas are available from open to close at participating Applebee's restaurants every day in October.

"We focus on our food a lot, but 'bar' is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee's a great neighborhood destination," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage."

Cheers!

