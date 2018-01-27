You voted! Krispy Kreme announces new glazed doughnut flavor

After casting nearly two million votes online over a week, America selected lemon as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts®' next, all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor. (Photo: Business Wire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WHAS11) - America dreamed, debated and, now has decided.

After casting nearly two million votes online over a week, America selected lemon as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts®’ next, all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor.

The new flavor will be made available this spring for a full week at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

The #VoteForGlaze campaign was the first time Krispy Kreme let America decide an all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor for the brand’s iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut. Fans selected from four flavors – blueberry, caramel, lemon and maple – January 16 through 22 at www.voteforglaze.com.

Lemon was America’s top choice, garnering 36 percent of the vote. Caramel received 26 percent of the vote, blueberry received 20 percent followed by maple, which received 18 percent.

Krispy Kreme will announce this spring the exact dates the all-new Lemon Glazed Doughnut will be available.

