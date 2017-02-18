ZIMA could resurface after decade off shelves

(Photo: MrClassicAds1990s/YouTube)

It looks like the quintessential malt beverage of the 90s is set for a comeback.

The Chicago Tribune reports the confirmation came from MillerCoors on Friday that it would be re-launching Zima - a beverage not seen on store shelves since 2008. The beverage was launched by the company in 1993 as the "malternative" beverage.

And while details on the exact launch aren't clear, it may be looking to retake that title - albeit in a more crowded malt beverage market.

MillerCoors itself launched Henry's Hard Soda in 2016 and other companies have also followed suit.

(© 2017 WXIA)