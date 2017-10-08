82nd Airborne in Afghanistan reveals baby's gender for wife of fallen soldier

Chris and Britt Harris. Courtesy: WNCN/Britt Harris

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The wife of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier was just six weeks pregnant when she found out she would never see her husband again.

U.S. Army Spc. Christopher "Chris" Harris, 25, was killed August 2, by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan.

His wife, Brittany "Britt" Harris, said her husband left her a “little miracle.”

Brittany discovered the gender of her baby thanks to a little help.

Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne members deployed to Afghanistan revealed the baby’s gender in a truly special way.

The soldiers recorded a special video for Brittany. They stood in front of the flag armed with confetti cannons and with a special announcement.

“My boy Harris, we’re gonna do it for him, find out what kind of baby he is going to have,” a soldier said in the video.

Then, two of the Airborne stepped back and fired the confetti. Then the celebrating began as soldiers ‘dabbed on it’ while pink confetti flew all around them.

Brittany shared on Facebook, “WELCOME THE NEWEST FAMILY MEMBER OF THE 82nd!!!!! Christian Michelle Harris 💓💗💖💘💝💞💕."

Brittany said the soldiers have been there for her every step of the way.

“They have been phenomenal and done everything they can to watch over me even from a distance."

Brittany said she now has a mission of her own to make sure her “little miracle princess” grows up knowing all about her dad.

“I want her to know that she’s her dad’s legacy.”

She said her daughter is already such a fighter. She thought she might lose her pregnancy after finding out about her husband’s death with all the stress.

She said, “But there’s always a strong heartbeat.”

Brittany said she revealed the news of their pregnancy in her own special way.

She bought a onesie and wrote, “Chris you’re going to be a dad” and then Facetimed her husband who was deployed in Afghanistan.

Britt reveals the news to her husband that he's going to be a dad! Pic. Britt Harris

Brittany said some of the things she will share with her daughter is that her husband was humble. “He always treated everybody the same.”

She said, “He never hesitated when it came to helping and would do anything to help others.”

He was even honored by the military for saving a man’s life after finding him with stab wounds.

She said Christopher knew from a young age that he wanted to be in the military. He also loved to go deep sea fishing.

The couple became inseparable from the moment they met through a mutual friend.

Brittany said this October they would've celebrated their first year of marriage.

Britt and Chris Harris married! Pic. Courtesy: Ben Dunlap

Brittany is now getting ready to welcome her little girl into the world. She’s due in March 2018.

She said her little miracle now gives her a reason to get up every day and to keep going.

Brittany said her daughter will always grow up knowing about her hero dad.

