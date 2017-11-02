9-year-old cancer patient to celebrate his 'last Christmas' early

Jacob Thompson was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma in February of 2014 when he was just 5 years old. Amazingly, Jacob is now 9 but the family says his time is limited and he won't be leaving the hospital.

He will be having one more Christmas.

"Jacob loves Christmas," said his father Roger Guay.

In early November, Thompson and his family will have Christmas. His hospital room will be decorated with a tree and lights and some fake snow. Of course, Santa Claus will be there. Like any 9-year-old boy, he wants presents and cards from his family and friends. He would also love to hear from others who feel inspired to reach out.



If you are interested in sending Jacob a Christmas Card, mail to:

Maine Medical

22 Bramhall Street

Room 653

Portland, Maine 04102



The family has also started a fundraising page: https://www.gofundme.com/xkcjc8

