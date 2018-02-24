Justin Snyder and Sierra Siverio have their first kiss as husband and wife.

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- We have sad news to pass along about a teen with cancer whose wish was to marry his high school sweetheart. On Friday, we learned 19-year-old Dustin Snyder passed away.

Snyder was battling a rare form of synovial sarcoma cancer. He knew he didn't have much time left. What he really wanted to do before passing on was to marry his high school sweetheart, Sierra Siverio.

The two wed during a ceremony in Polk County on Sunday, Jan. 28.

"Sierra means the world to me. Everything,” Snyder told our sister station, 10News in an earlier interview. “Can’t even describe it in words."

Snyder and Siverio dated but lost touch after middle school. The couple reunited as high school seniors.

It's been about a year-and-a-half since Snyder first began his battle with cancer.

