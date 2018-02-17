Officer or ballerina? Dad dances with daughter in full uniform

(Photo: Sara Taylor)

It’s not often you see a ballerina wearing a badge, gun, and full police uniform.

One dedicated Castle Rock police officer is making time to serve his community and dance with his daughter.

Tessa Brown was worried her dad wouldn’t make it to her Bring Dads to Dance night Tuesday at her dance studio.

% INLINE %

Her dad Officer Cody Brown was running late. He made it and did all the moves right alongside her.

Brown squatted, danced, took part in barre practice, and even practiced a chaîné.

% INLINE %

(If you’re not sure what a chaîné is, we weren’t either. Ballet Hub describes it as a chain or link when a dancer performs a series of turns on both feet.)

Brown didn’t have to time off his gear.

He kept it on in case he had to answer an emergency call.

© 2018 KUSA-TV