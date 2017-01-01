HGTV to give away 'Dream Home' on Ga. coast

HGTV 2017 Dream Home - Saint Simon Island, GA. (Photo: Brian Rozar/Auto Imaging Inc, 2017 HGTV/Scripps Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- Whoever takes home the grand prize in HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2017 will be treated to a $1.7 million home right on the Georgia coast.

The TV network announced on Wednesday that this year's prize home is on St. Simons Island in southeast Georgia.

The home, originally built in the 1980s, was restored by interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn in an aesthetic he describes as Southern Transitional.

"The charming seaside location of St. Simons fits the bill as a 'dreamy' location where our fans can see themselves relaxing by the backyard fire pit or hosting friends by the pool," said Ron Feinbaum, general manager and senior vice president of Home Promotions for Scripps Networks Interactive.

Look inside the 2017 HGTV Dream Home

The winner will also drive away with $250,000 from sponsor Quicken Loans in a new Honda Pilot.

In a description of the home, the network described the main living space layout as being "entertaining-savy" while featuring "muted, muddy tones mixed with bright whites."

The three bedrooms and four bathrooms, meanwhile, take cues from the surrounding nature with "shades of green, and the neutral browns" that are described as a "nod to the nearby beaches."

For those interested in more private waters than the beach, the home also includes a pool.

The sweepstakes for 2017 officially began Wednesday and ends on Feb. 17, 2017. Fans can enter twice a day. For more information on entering the sweepstakes, visit: HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

(© 2017 WXIA)