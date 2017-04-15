Central Ga. churches hold Easter egg hunts

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Verify: Is this video real?
-
Gwinnett officers out of job after violent traffic stop
-
Verify: Can a Russian observation jet stop in US?
-
PUPPY MILL BUST: Hundreds found in deplorable conditions
-
Life in McIntyre after reality show
-
Woman shocked by USPS delivery
-
Houston officers step up for Sondron's daughter
-
April the giraffe is an internet sensation
-
Crimestoppers, April 12
More Stories
-
More than 1.2 million people watch as April gives birthApr 15, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
Volunteers help transform blighted homes for…Apr 15, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
Verify: Is this video of a USPS employee kicking…Apr 14, 2017, 7:17 p.m.