Her light still shines: Georgia family dedicates 50,000 lights to late mother

ATLANTA -- It is the season of holiday lights and, for one metro Atlanta family, those lights - and this night - carry a special sentiment.

The sight of 50,000 bulbs aglow in on Christmas Eve make for a monumental Christmas display. This particular one belongs to the Smoot family of Acworth, Ga.

But the reason for this display is special, too.

Throughout the house of Jeremy Smoot, you can spot Christmas, which means you can spot the shadow of his mother Debbie.

"This table would not be empty. It would be full of Christmas decorations," he said. "She would decorate anywhere and everywhere you thought you could put something, whether a knick-knack or a garland - she would do it."

A woman of faith? Yes. But to hear Jeremy tell it, she was more a mother trying to bring a smile to her son.

"She knew how much I enjoyed it," he said. "I had friends who used to get irritated at the fact that I was gonna miss school the week after Thanksgiving. She would call me out sick so we could decorate."

But it was Debbie who got too sick well before her time. She was born with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that made here final years miserable before she passed at just 51 years old.

"It's in the same family as HIV but it's hereditary," Rosalind Smoot said. And it just destroys your body."

For a time, it changed the holiday for Jeremy.

"The first couple of Christmases after she passed away, they were horrible for him," she said. "Because all she wanted was for her to be alive."

But upon moving to Acworth, Jeremy and wife Rosalind found a fitting way to honor that life.

Bright and many are the Smoot family holiday lights - thousands of them synchronized to music.

"It definitely picked up some momentum," Jeremy said laughing.

He bought software that synced the lights to music and his whole family took charge of different roles in bringing this show to life.

"Kids doing hot chocolate and cookies ... a lot of people giving them donations," Jeremy said.

That's where this becomes more than a tribute. It's also a fundraiser for the Lupus Foundation of Georgia.

The biggest thing is always talking about her in a positive aspect," Jeremy said. "Everything about the lights and people coming to see it - it's all about good things."

And people do come. They sit in their cars to watch, they donate to the cause and they leave smiling - the same way Jeremy's mom always wished for her son.

"There are so many people now who know who my mom was because we put some Christmas lights up," he said. "She'd be pretty blown away for sure."

For the past two years, the Smoots have raised a thousand dollars each year for the Lupus Foundation. This year, they're already up to $1,300.

And they're hoping to raise even more.

