What's open and closed on Christmas Day

Need a last minute gift? Forgot that bottle of wine or just need a meal? Check out our list of places open on Christmas Day. Fair warning, hours may vary by location so be sure to check with your local restaurant before making your holiday plans.

Entertainment

Rigby's Entertainment Complex in Warner Robins -- 2 p.m. to close

AmStar16 in Macon -- First showings begin around noon

Galleria Mall Cinemas -- First showings begin around 3 p.m.

Stores

Walgreens – Hours vary, check with your local store

CVS – Hours vary, check with your local store

*Major grocery stores, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Tom Thumb will all be closed on Christmas Day*

Restaurants

Denny’s – Christmas has been Denny’s busiest day of the year for seven consecutive years, according to the company. In 2016, it served nearly 1.5 million guests on Christmas Day alone.

IHOP – Most IHOP locations will be open on Christmas.

McDonald’s – Some locations will be open, but that will vary by franchise, as will the Christmas and Christmas Eve hours.

Panda Express – Some Panda Express locations will be open on Christmas Day. Be sure to call ahead to see if your local spot is open.

Shoney’s – Shoney’s is typically open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, but be sure to check with your local location for their specific hours.

Starbucks – Some Starbucks locations will be open to offer up your caffeine boost to start the day.

Waffle House – Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.



