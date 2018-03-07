IT'S A BOY! Chip and Joanna reveal gender of fifth baby

It's a boy!

HGTV Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who are pregnant with their fifth child, announced the baby would be a boy.

Chip made the announcement via Twitter.

Watch the video below.

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

Chip and Joanna already have four children: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jan 3, 2018 at 6:51am PST

© 2018 KCEN-TV