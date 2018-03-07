IT'S A BOY! Chip and Joanna reveal gender of fifth baby

It's a boy!
HGTV Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who are pregnant with their fifth child, announced the baby would be a boy.
Chip made the announcement via Twitter.
#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3— Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018
Chip and Joanna already have four children: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.
