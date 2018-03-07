WMAZ
IT'S A BOY! Chip and Joanna reveal gender of fifth baby

Stephen Adams, KCEN 11:13 AM. EST March 07, 2018

It's a boy!

HGTV Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who are pregnant with their fifth child, announced the baby would be a boy.

Chip made the announcement via Twitter.

Chip and Joanna already have four children: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

