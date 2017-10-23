An unlikely friendship | Man befriends man after seeing him beat up by protestors

Courtesy: Facebook

GAINESVILLE -- A Facebook post is going viral showing a black man helping a man wearing a Nazi shirt after he was beat up by protestors.

Rodney J. Long posted a picture to Facebook saying a "strange thing happened in Gainesville" at the Richard Spencer white nationalist rally. He said his son, Julius Long, was attending the event hoping to talk to Spencer about his views. While he was there, he saw a man being beaten and spit on by protestors. He helped the guy to safety and talked with him for over an hour. His Facebook posts says he gave him a ride to his car and exchanged information.

Richard Spencer gave a speech at the University of Florida Thursday.

Long's picture was shared Friday afternoon and has already been shared over 11,000 times.

