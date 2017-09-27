WE ARE Central Ga.: George Tommy Howell, Warner Robins

Share This Story

Meet George Tommy Howell, Warner Robins

Age: 27

Occupation: Works at Exxon and Chick-fil-A

What is your connection to Central Georgia?

I ended up here my whole life to be exact. I was born here in the Houston Medical Center right here on Watson, so I’m real connected with the city. I know all the streets, and everything going in here in the city because I’ve been here my whole life.

You’ve been here all your life; would you say you like it here?

For the most part, I do. I would like to see other parts of the world, but there’s no place like home. Like they say, there’s no place like home.

Who/what is the biggest influence in your life?

My family, my kids. I have a little girl and a little boy, so they keep me real grounded to where even if I don’t want to go to work, I know that I have to go because I have mouths to feed. So, at the end of the day, family keeps me grounded and God really.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned (or advice) that you’d like to share with others?

You’ve got to take a risk. You’ll never get nowhere in this world just by standing in one place or scared to take that chance, If I had to give anybody advice, it would be don’t be afraid to take a chance. If you have a dream, go get it. Don’t be afraid.

What’s your testimony/story? What defines you?

I am George Howell. What defines me is my family. What I go off is family, morals, faith and basketball to be totally honest, so mainly about me, it’s family.

Anything life-changing/significant happen in your life?

My baby. To be totally honest with you. When I had her and seen her come out of her mother’s womb, that changed me tremendously. She is three. I was 24 when I had her. I had my first son when I was like 19, so I had to grow up real early, real quick.

What are your hobbies/what do you do in your free time?

Play basketball. Be involved with the rec department because my son plays football. So, mainly being in the community around kids.

