WE ARE Central Ga.: Hali Brown, Warner Robins

Meet Hali Brown, Warner Robins

Age: 25

Occupation: Full-time student in the Physical Therapy Assistant Program at Georgia College and State University

What made you want to pursue that?

I always knew I wanted to have an active occupation. I didn’t want to sit at a desk nine to five. My best friend did get in a car wreck when I was in high school, and she had to learn how to walk again pretty much. And physical therapy helped her through that. So, that was definitely another motivation for me.

What is your connection to Central Georgia?

I was raised here; I was born in Macon. I just haven’t permanently left yet. It’s a great town.

Who/what is the biggest influence in your life?

I’m motivated to just do better, become a better person each day. Be able to take care of myself and a family one day. Those are all important to me. My family’s a big motivation, and they always support me. They’ve always supported me in going back to school and pursuing my dreams. It’s been tough, but I’m not going to give up until I’m down.

What would you say has been one of the toughest parts of your journey?

Probably just staying focused because it is hard to work through school. When you’re not doing so good, and not making the grades that you want to make, you get discouraged. But you just have to keep pushing and find a way to study hard while continuing to work if you have to, but you can make it work.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned (or advice) that you’d like to share with others?

Just never give up. You have to find ways to motivate yourself. You have to motivate yourself, so you can motivate others, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

What are your hobbies/what do you do in your free time?

I like to be outdoors and I love to powerlift.

How’d you get into powerlifting?

Actually, it just became popular and I was like “I want to check that out.” And I started it, and I just love it. I’s an instant gratification to see what your body can do and how strong you can get in just a few months.

