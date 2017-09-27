WE ARE Central Ga.: Louanna White, Byron

Share This Story

Meet Louanna White, Byron

Age: 54

Occupation: I clean houses for a living, and I’m a licensed hairdresser and my beauty shop is in my house.

What is your connection to Central Georgia?

Well, I lived in West Virginia all my life. I was born and raised there. I went to Oak Hill High School, Fayetteville High School. I graduated Fayetteville High School and I went to Oak Hill as Tech. I went to a cooking school. I called my aunt and uncle up one day, and they invited me to come to Georgia, so I stayed with them for a year. Then, I met my husband here at the old church (First Assembly of God in Warner Robins) over on Alberta Road. His name is Robert White, Jr.

Who/what is the biggest influence in your life?

I just rely on the Lord for everything, and I pray about stuff every day. I have faith in God about stuff.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned (or advice) that you’d like to share with others?

I’m gone say this: if you don’t tithe to the Lord, you might as well forget it. If you don’t tithe your 10 percent, and give to Him first, you might as well forget it. Tithing is very important to the Lord because when you steal God’s money, you ain’t got nothing.

How many years have you attended First Assembly?

I’ve been going here for probably... I don’t know I got married in this church. I got married in the one on Alberta road and I’ve probably been married close to 30 years. When you stay in church and worship the Lord and pay your tithes and all that, it keeps your marriage together. But when you get away from the Lord, you might as well forget it.

What’s your story?

Well, I had a rough life when I was growing up. My mom and dad didn’t raise me. I was put in foster homes all my life, and then when I came to Georgia, I just had to rely upon the Lord for everything. I just pray about stuff.

What are your hobbies/what do you do in your free time?

Well, we garden. I love my flowers. I have flowers all over my yard. I have four and a half acres of land, and I have flowers everywhere. I have a garden. My husband does a garden every year, and I have a two story house and it’s beautiful. And I have a beautiful grand youngin’ right here. Like I said, God’s blessed me in everything and I have nothing to worry about.

