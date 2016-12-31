4 tips to keep pets calm during fireworks

New Year's Eve is a time when many Americans will celebrate with fun and fireworks, but for many pets and their owners, the booms and bangs of fireworks brings misery.

Atlanta resident Sam Childs is one of those pet owners. Childs loves fireworks, but his dog, Murphy, hates the noise -- and he's not alone.

"People shooting off fireworks, the moment my dog hears it, he gets scared and tries to hide" Childs told 11Alive's Melissa Lee. "When we take him out, we really have to hold on to him because he wants to run away."

Dr. Jennifer Pittman, a critical care vet at Blue Pearl Veterinary Specialists, said it's a problem she sees frequently this time of year.

"The noises that are sort of loud to us are extremely loud to them," she said.

But, she had several recommendations for pet owners:

Number one, make sure your dog is tagged and has current ID in case they get spooked and run away.

When fireworks start going off, don't take them outside. Keep them home.

If they are crate trained, keep them in their crate with their favorite toy.

Exercise your pets earlier during the day. Allow them to get all that energy out before fireworks begin to help tire them out by night.

White noise is also a great choice over radio and television sounds, as it stays consistent. A box fan, or sound machine works well. If you don't have either of those, but have a computer or tablet, you can download a white noise app. There are many options to choose from, and many of them are free, something that Childs appreciates.

"I just want my dog to enjoy the holiday as much as I do," he said.

