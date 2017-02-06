Company recalls potentially contaminated dog food

(FDA)

WHEELING, Ill. – Evanger’s voluntarily recalled its dog food because of pentobarbital exposure in one batch of food in its Wheeling, Ill., plant.

The dog food, Hunk of Beef Au Jus, was distributed to: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, and manufactured the week of June 6-13, 2016.

Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea or possibly death.

Five dogs became ill and one of those dogs has died after consuming the abovementioned dog food.

Consumers with the 12 oz. cans of Hunk of Beef Au Jus should return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call Evanger’s at (847) 537-0102.

