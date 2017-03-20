Michigan firefighters revive dying dog found in burning house

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WZZM) -- South Haven firefighter and paramedic Jim Lindemulder says all life is precious.

That's why he worked so hard and did his best to save a dying dog he found in burning house.

“It wasn't moving at all and barely breathing,” he recalls.

Chloe, the dog, is out of the veterinary hospital and her owners say they are hopeful she will survive. The pet was trapped inside the family home on Baseline Road when it caught fire Thursday, March 16.

Her owners say Chloe is “not out of the woods” yet, but she has a chance because of South Haven firefighter Lindemulder and his partners in the public safety department. They wouldn’t let the dog die.

“We began to administer oxygen,” he explains. “After a short while the dog began to become more active, began to pick its head up, lick its snout and look around. At that point we thought the dog had a very good chance of survival.

Any and all life, animal or human, is precious so we do whatever we can.”

Her owners say Chloe inhaled a lot of smoke, and they are watching to see how she does over the next day or so.

Investigators say no one was home when the fire started, so they don’t yet know the cause.

