New medication ‘a breakthrough' for canine cancer

A dog is treated for cancer at a veterinary clinic.

KUSA - Colorado State University is calling a newly approved lymphoma medication a breakthrough in canine cancer.



Tanovea-CA1 is the first drug approved by the FDA for treatment of canine lymphoma. It will be available to veterinarians nationwide this spring and could give a new hope to owners of dogs with cancer.



Lymphoma is among the most common forms of cancer in pets. It typically starts in the lymph nodes and other organs of the immune system. The new drug is designed to target and attack cancer cells implicated in lymphoma.



"Across the board, we saw some positive activity in up to 80 percent of all the lymphoma patients that were treated with this medication," said Dr. Doug Thamm, a veterinarian and cancer researcher who led clinical trials at CSU's Flint Animal Cancer Center.



A 9-year-old Golden Retriever from Denver named Dane had his health rebound after treatment. His owners thought their dog would have to be euthanized because he could no long stand and wouldn't eat or drink much.



After five months, Dane received his final treatment and his owners said he is doing much better.



Tanovea was originally created to treat lymphoma in human patients but never went through the human clinical development stage. The canine version is given in doses every three weeks with a total of five infusions. Conventional chemotherapy treatments require up to 16 weekly visits.



Veterinarians estimate that one in four dogs will develop cancer, according to CSU.

