Puppy Bowl 2017 featuring more disabled dogs than ever

NEW YORK, NY – While Atlanta Falcons fans are earnestly hoping the team makes it all the way to the Super Bowl, there’s another annual game taking place on Sunday, Feb. 5, that's equally special, in its own way.

The 13th annual Puppy Bowl is set for 2 pm, and this year’s game has more disabled puppies than ever before.

Puppy Bowl XIII has 78 puppies participating, representing 34 rescue organizations and 22 states.

Special-needs pups generally have no trouble finding forever homes. "Honestly, they're just like any other dogs — they just have certain aspects of them that are special," says Tiffany Gaylon, founder of Operation Education Animal Rescue.

Tom and Dianne Ireton of Goochland, Va.,adopted Doobert from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, Va., and accompanied him to this year's Bowl. Because he is completely deaf, they are in the process of training him to understand hand signals around the house and on the turf.

"He's very visually focused, always looking to us and the other dogs for cues," Dianne says. "We just want to give him the best opportunities that we can give him, because he deserves it, too. Other than not hearing, everything else is normal."

Winston, a fluffy white double-merle Australian Shepherd, hails from the Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser Lake, Idaho, a sanctuary for special-needs dogs. He requires special monitoring by handlers during the taping, due to his visual and hearing impairment, but is still expected to be a major force in his first football game.

"We think he’s going to hit the field hard, take a nap right in the middle, and perhaps get tumbled over a few times by the bigger pups," says Cristene Justus, Double J's founder. Despite his disability, "he gets around very well with his nose, so he will smell the toys. We’re hopeful that he’s going to engage and score many touchdowns."