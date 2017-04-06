SEE IT: Dog jumps for joy as owner returns from deployment

(Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

WICHITA, Kan. -- They say there is no relationship quite like the one between a man and his dog... This video proves it.

A military wife caught her dog's reaction when she told the pup "daddy's home" after a 6-month deployment.

In the video, the dog instantly reacts to her message and runs for the window, searching for "daddy." Once they are reunited, the dog jumps with excitement and lots of sloppy kisses.

Madison E. says her husband was gone for six months on deployment and she's very glad to have him home.

© 2017 WTSP-TV