Georgia mall sets 3 p.m. curfew for teens on busiest shopping day

ATLANTA - With students out of school for the semester and at the height of holiday shopping, malls are filled with both shoppers and young people hanging out with their friends.

Curfews have been in place at various malls and shopping centers for some time now. Atlantic Station in Atlanta said they have a curfew year-round for teenagers. Anyone under 18-year-old without supervision must leave there by 6 p.m.

A representative for the management group for Atlantic Station said the curfew is meant to help curb petty theft, burglary and loitering concerns that residents have.

One mall is adjusting their curfew on the day after Christmas much earlier, to 3 p.m.

Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville typically has a 6 p.m. curfew for people under 18-years-old, it's been established for a while. They changed it to 3 p.m. for Tuesday Dec. 26, which is their busiest shopping day.

A representative said merchants appreciate the curfew because it allows them to focus on customers looking to buy and not worrying so much about accommodating groups that are just hanging out.

If they come across a group of kids that look to be younger than 18, they'll ask them to leave.

Arbor Place Mall said it's also a preventative move to avoid the same issues Atlantic Station aims to avoid with their curfews.

We've reached out to other malls in the area. Both Perimeter and Northpoint Malls said they do not have curfews in place.

