Stray cows on Georgia highway cause udder chaos

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga -- Several stray cows caused traffic problems early Saturday morning at a DeKalb County interchange.

According to police, nine cows were found wandering in the road at Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway.

Udder Chaos on Covington Highway : 9 cows loose and on the roadway at Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Pkwy. DKPD is MOOving them away. — DeKalb County Police (@DeKalbCountyPD) January 7, 2017

Police and animal services officials eventually corralled the cows in a nearby Kroger parking lot, using shopping carts. One of the cows, a feisty bull, was reportedly especially temperamental.

DeKalb police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said a nearby resident's dog was also used to wrangle the herd.

Police have no idea where the cows came from, and are trying to determine if there are any nearby farms that are missing their bovines.

