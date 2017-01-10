Three girls sing Nation Anthem at Mercer basketball game

This happened at the mercer's women's basketball game Saturday night.Three members of the pep band step up to sing the national anthem.That was Kaylah Fritho, Maia Nichols and Anisha Massey.They also are members of the women's choir at Mercer.

WMAZ 10:48 AM. EST January 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories