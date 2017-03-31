IRS reminding people to be alert to scams during tax season

The IRS is reminding people to remain alert to phone scams from criminals impersonating IRS agents during the 2017 tax season.

A release from the IRS said that scammers can be very convincing by using fake names and IRS identification badge numbers. They often know a lot of information about their targets and can alter the information on caller IDs to make it look like they are calling with the IRS.

Scammers particularly like to target senior citizens, the release said.

Victims are usually told they owe money to the IRS and need to immediately pay it with a wire transfer or with a preloaded debit card. The scammers will usually tell victims that they will be arrested if they don't comply.

"The IRS warns seniors about these aggressive phone calls that can be frightening and intimidating. The IRS doesn't do business like that," said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen. "We urge seniors to safeguard their personal information at all times. Don't let the convincing tone of these scam calls lead you to provide personal or credit card information, potentially losing hundreds or thousands of dollars. Just hang up and avoid becoming a victim to these criminals‎."

The IRS said these signs will reveal that a caller is a scammer and not an IRS agent:

If the person on the phone demands payment through a specific method such as a gift card, prepaid debit card or wire transfer, it is a scammer. The IRS does not use those methods for payments.

Only scammers will threaten to immediately bring in law enforcement to have the victim arrested for non-payment.

Scammers will demand the payment without allowing the victim the opportunity to question or appeal the amount requested.

Scammers will ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

If you think the person calling you is a scammer, do not give them any of your information. Hang up immediately. You can report the scammer on the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration's IRS Impersonating Scam Reporting web page or call them at 800-366-4484.

If you think you might owe tax money to the IRS, you can call 800-829-1040 and IRS workers will help you take care of it.

The IRS does not use email, text messages or social media to discuss tax issues involving bills or refunds.

You can find more information from the IRS about tax scams here.

