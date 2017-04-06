Pharmaceutical company recalls nearly 600,000 defective inhalers

(Photo: iStock)

A British pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling 593,088 Ventolin asthma inhalers nationwide due to a defective delivery system.

GlaxoSmithKline, LLC (GSK) received complaints of the products leaking, which could result in the inhalers delivering fewer doses than the product packaging indicates. The recall involves three lots of Ventolin HFA 200D inhalers manufactured at GSK’s plant in Zebulon, North Carolina.

The product is described as: Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg per actuation, 200 metered inhalations, net weight 18 g inhalers, RX only. Patients are not posed with an immediate danger from the defect, so they are not being asked to return inhalers they have already purchased.

If you would like to read the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recall report, click here.



© 2017 WTSP-TV