SCAM ALERT: $75 Meijer coupon on Facebook is fake

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A $75 off coupon from Meijer is circulating social media.

The fake discount is making rounds on Facebook, touting that Meijer will take $75 off any order $100 or more between now and Dec. 31.

According to Meijer's public relations manager, Joe Hirschmugl, the offer is fake. The coupon has a fake QR code on it.

Consumers are urged not to answer the questions or click on any of the links -- which could introduce malware to your computer.

It is not uncommon this time of year for increased scams to circulate, however, it's crucial that consumers stay vigilant. Do not share personal information online.

