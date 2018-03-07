Abs, weight loss and less pain for $20

CLEVELAND, OH - This is about that time of year when many of us give up on our New Year's resolutions. If you want to enjoy a healthier 2018, lose weight and save money, I have you covered!



If you have muscle pain and need to strengthen your core or simply want more definition, $20 goes a long way this week. More importantly, if you are looking for a weight loss solution, you can now enjoy the benefits of a gym from anywhere.

Thanks to a deal on the no. 1 recommended gym in a bag, individuals of all skill levels can now easily do hundreds of fat burning exercises at home or on the go. If you're intimidated by gyms, this is for you. If you love the gym, this deal is also for you.



Click the play button to see the gym in a bag in action as tested by Bruno Roder, fitness expert and owner of U-Turn Fit.



- Strengthen your upper core

- Lose weight

- Get better abs

- Get significantly stronger upper arms

- Highly portable, allows you to recreate a gym workout anywhere!

- Unlike competing knock-offs, each band is labeled with weight calibration

- Achieve 20 different tension levels between 5 and 75 pounds!

- Includes handles, door anchor, ankle strap and carry bag

- Lowest recorded price today

- No. 1 recommended resistance band product

$20 Off Phenom Resistance Band Gym In a Bag Training Set + Free Shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $19.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA