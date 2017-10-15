Can this $40 action cam compete with a GoPro?

CLEVELAND, OH - Perhaps a better way to phrase the question is "can this $40 HD action cam capture footage that's good enough to air on broadcast television?" The answer is yes.



The footage from this HD camera - upon which I am focusing my frugality today - was so good I shot my entire consumer report on it and aired it across the country on television. Click the play button to see what aired.



If you have $450 burning a hole in your pocket, go buy a GoPro. You can use that to capture 4K video over-equipped for Halloween, holiday and family memories.



If you simply want to score a deal on a top-performing waterproof alternate complete with accessories, I have found the best deal in the country today.



Comparing the footage side by side, the $40 Activeon camera we tested held its own against significantly more expensive cameras.



Features include:



- Captures beautiful full 1080 HD video at 30fps

- WiFi built into device

- Powerful rechargeable battery

- Waterproof up to 196 feet

- Accessories included

- Extremely durable

- Great for sporting events

- Ideal for family memories, road trips and travel

- Extremely compact

- LCD screen allows you to see the photos and video you capture

- 160-degree viewing perspective

- Single best HD camera deal of the entire holiday season



$60 Off Activeon CX Onyx HD Action Cam + Free Shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $39.99



**Want a shot at scoring one for free? Click here.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

