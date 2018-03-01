How to score North Face for 50% off today

crazy coat deals (Photo: Vertive)

CLEVELAND, OH - It's not over yet! Spring has come in like a lion for many parts of the country, and for those not dealing with snow, cold temperatures are sweeping across the U.S.

Whether you want the perfect spring fleece or still need something more protective or warm, in my quest to find the best price drops, I have you covered today!

If you've held off this long for a fleece or winter jacket, that patience will pay off in a huge way. A flash sale tied to North Face just dropped. Since this is on of the most popular brands within our region, I figured I'd flag the sale.

The North Face brand attracts many scam sales online and countless knock-offs tied to the sheer popularity of the brand. The key is to purchase from an authorized retailer and we've done the work today to ensure your purchase is secure and for authentic merchandise.

Click the play button to see some of my favorite picks!

Please keep in mind the prices can change at any point and the reduction will depend upon the size and color you ultimately select. Happy Savings!!

Up To 50% Off North Face Flash Sale For Women (Was: $900+, Now: $45+) - CLICK HERE

Up To 50% Off North Face Flash Sale For Men (Was: $100+, Now: $50+) - CLICK HERE

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

