A battery that lasts 20 days? Check out this HD video cam

CLEVELAND, OH - You've seen the footage and you've probably wondered if you'd ever be able to achieve that level of cinematography. Today, in my quest to save you time and money, I present an HD camera in a league of its own.



Whether you've watched those sweeping shots of changing skies, hurricanes, cloud formations, rushing water, constructions, sports crowds or other award-winning time lapse footage, your smartphone or a GoPro are not capable of what one $100 camera can accomplish.



The Brinno HD that I first tested at Google's YouTube Studios in Toronto this past December has everything you need to turn an amateur photographer, outdoor enthusiast or parent into a professional photographer. Complete with a weather-proof design and 20-day battery life, this is a winner.



Click the play button to see the spectacular time lapse footage I captured. Features include:



- Special $200 discount and 66 percent off as part of CES 2018 promotion

- Record smashing 20-day battery life

- Splash proof and weather-proof design

- Includes memory card!

- WiFi and Bluetooth enabled

- Syncs with virtually any smartphone or tablet (Apple and Android)

- Free app for remote control via smart device

- Records beautiful HD footage for daytime and night-time capture

- Ideal for indoors, outdoors, sporting events, nature, recreation, weather footage and family memories

- Ultra portable weighing in at only 1 gram

- Comes with all accessories



$200 Off Brinno Wi-Fi HDR Time Lapse Camera + Free Memory Card + Free Shipping

Was: $299.99

Now: $99.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

